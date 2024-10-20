Xavi Hernandez set to make return to management in international football

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Since his dismissal from Barcelona in early June, Xavi Hernandez has been taking a break from football.



He remains in Catalonia and recently had a meeting with Hansi Flick, who succeeded him at Barcelona. However, he may soon move back to the Middle East.



Xavi previously served as the head coach of Al-Sadd before joining Barcelona in 2021, and a return to Qatar seems likely.



Local newspaper Al Raya (as reported by Sport) indicates that he is in discussions to potentially become the next manager of the national team.