Xavi says next Barcelona manager will 'suffer'

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

Outgoing Barcelona boss Xavi has warned his successor of the challenges ahead, stating they will "suffer" in the role.



Xavi, 44, was sacked before their final game of the season, a 2-1 win over Sevilla. Hansi Flick is set to replace him.



Xavi, initially planning to leave in January, decided to stay until sacked in April, following comments on the club's financial struggles that angered president Joan Laporta.



Under Xavi, Barcelona won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup but finished second this season, 10 points behind Real Madrid.



Xavi feels underappreciated but remains proud of his tenure, though he plans to rest before seeking a new job.