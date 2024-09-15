You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981718

Source: BBC

Yamal scores twice as Barca maintain perfect start

Lamine Yamal netted two goals as Barcelona continued their flawless season with a commanding 4-1 victory over Girona on the road.

The 17-year-old Spanish winger struck first in the 30th minute, stealing the ball from David Lopez in his own half and skillfully chipping it over goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Just seven minutes later, Yamal added another with a calm, first-time shot from the edge of the area after Raphinha's free-kick deflected to him.

