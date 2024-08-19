Yaw Preko opens up on strategy that resulted in Nsoatreman FC’s massive win over Elect-Sport in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has disclosed that a carefully crafted strategy implemented by his team led to their significant victory over Elect-Sport FC on Sunday evening.



The Ghanaian club hosted the Chadian team in the first leg of their encounter in the CAF Confederation Cup.



During the match held at the Accra Sports



Stadium, Nsoatreman FC secured a remarkable win by scoring three goals in the first half, marking a historic achievement in their inaugural appearance in the tournament.



In his post-match comments, Coach Yaw Preko attributed the success to a specific plan designed to neutralize the tactics employed by Elect-Sport.



“We did not begin the match as we had intended. The initial 15 minutes were somewhat anxious, but we gradually found our rhythm. I instructed my players to execute one-two passes when they pressed us high, allowing us to play long balls. This approach proved effective, leading to our first goal, which boosted our confidence and enabled the team to perform well,” Coach Yaw Preko remarked.



Looking ahead to the second leg, Coach Yaw Preko emphasized the importance of thorough preparation to secure advancement to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.