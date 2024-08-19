You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971488

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Preko opens up on strategy that resulted in Nsoatreman FC’s massive win over Elect-Sport in Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yaw Preko Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has disclosed that a carefully crafted strategy implemented by his team led to their significant victory over Elect-Sport FC on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian club hosted the Chadian team in the first leg of their encounter in the CAF Confederation Cup.

During the match held at the Accra Sports

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment