Yaw Sakyi heads Marketing and Sponsorship Committee for 13th African Games

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the upcoming 13th African Games has appointed media and sports events consultant Yaw Sakyi Afari as the Chairman of the Marketing & Sponsorship Committee. He takes over from Reks Brobby who hitherto to this appointment doubles as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer.



Yaw Sakyi Afari, an industry veteran with a proven track record in sports events marketing and a passion for innovative campaigns, will spearhead the marketing efforts for the African Games. This appointment aligns with Yaw Sakyi's commitment to delivering an exceptional games experience and engaging a diverse audience.



His outfit, RITE Sports, has been credited with the renaissance of basketball interests in Ghana through exciting and innovative programmes including Sprite Ball Championship, an annual National High Schools Basketball Competition, UPAC Basketball Championship for tertiary institutions, Ghana Basketball Awards and Africa Basketball Festival (ABF).



He was presented with a meritorious award at the 2010 SWAG Awards and 2010 3G Awards in the US for the development and promotion of basketball in Ghana. He was adjudged the 2017 EMY Sports Man of the Year.



In this pivotal role, Yaw Sakyi Afari will leverage his extensive experience to lead the marketing committee in crafting and executing strategic initiatives that will enhance the visibility and success of the African Games. The focus will be on creating a dynamic and immersive experience for sponsors, partners, participants and attendees alike.



In an interview with the media, he said, "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Chairman of the Marketing & Sponsorship Committee for the 13th African Games with just 2months to the event. This event holds immense significance on the Africa sporting calendar, and I am eager to work with the committee of very skilled and respectable persons to create a memorable experience for sponsors, partners, participants and fans alike. Together, we will showcase the best Ghana and Africa have to offer.



The committee members include Mawuko Afadzinu, Marketing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhaji Ibrahim Adjei Sowah, Jubilee House, Gabriel Appiah, CEO of BTL Africa, Senyo Hosi, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, and Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, General Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and David Antwi Ofori, Director of Innovations at NEIP who is the Deputy Chair of the committee.





With all African countries coming to Ghana to participate in different sporting disciplines, the 13th African Games promises to be a celebration of sports, culture, friendship, and an opportunity to promote businesses from March 8-23, 2024. Contact the Chairman via [email protected]

