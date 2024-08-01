Yoro out for three months and Hojlund six weeks

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United's new £52m defender Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund have suffered injuries in a pre-season game against Arsenal, ruling them out for significant periods.



Yoro, 18, will be sidelined for three months due to a major injury, missing nine Premier League games, including key matches against Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as the start of United's Europa League and Carabao Cup campaigns.



Hojlund will be out for six weeks with a hamstring problem, sidelining him until after the September international break.



These injuries may impact United's transfer efforts for Jarred Branthwaite or Matthijs de Ligt.