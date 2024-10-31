You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000546

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

You can't please everyone - Klopp defends Red Bull role

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for an English top-flight title under Jurgen Klopp Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for an English top-flight title under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has justified his choice to take on the role of head of global soccer at Red Bull, stating that it was challenging to accept a position where "everyone is happy."

The German coach, who departed from Liverpool after last season, has faced significant backlash for his move to Red Bull, particularly from supporters of his previous team, Borussia Dortmund.

In 2009, Red Bull stirred controversy in German football by acquiring fifth-division SSV Markranstadt and transforming it into RB Leipzig.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment