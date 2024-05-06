You are here: HomeSports2024 05 06Article 1936250

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

You will be cursed should Hearts of Oak suffer relegation – Dan Quaye warns Hearts Players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hearts of Oak players are being warned to step up their game to avoid relegation Hearts of Oak players are being warned to step up their game to avoid relegation

Dan Quaye, a former defender for Accra Hearts of Oak, has cautioned the current squad regarding the potential repercussions of relegation for the club.

Quaye's statement followed Hearts of Oak's 1-0 loss to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking only one victory in their last five matches.

He emphasized that the players' negligent behaviour could lead to a curse befalling them and the club, a situation unprecedented in their history.

He urged the players to rectify their tarnished records and take their responsibilities seriously to avoid relegation, drawing parallels with Santos, a Brazilian city that faced a similar fate.

As of now, Hearts of Oak occupies the 12th position on the Premier League table with 35 points.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment