You will be cursed should Hearts of Oak suffer relegation – Dan Quaye warns Hearts players

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dan Quaye, a former defender for Accra Hearts of Oak, has cautioned the current squad regarding the potential repercussions of relegation for the club.



Quaye's statement followed Hearts of Oak's 1-0 loss to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking only one victory in their last five matches.



He emphasized that the players' negligent behaviour could lead to a curse befalling them and the club, a situation unprecedented in their history.



He urged the players to rectify their tarnished records and take their responsibilities seriously to avoid relegation, drawing parallels with Santos, a Brazilian city that faced a similar fate.



As of now, Hearts of Oak occupies the 12th position on the Premier League table with 35 points.