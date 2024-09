Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has decided in favor of Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah, mandating Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) to pay him USD 24,400 in unpaid wages.



This ruling arises from a financial disagreement that occurred while Okrah was with the Tanzanian team.



In addition to the payment to Okrah, Yanga has been fined USD 3,000 by FIFA, which is required to be settled within 30 days.