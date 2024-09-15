Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles FC is set to host their inaugural Ghana Premier League home match on Sunday, September 15, 2024.



In anticipation of this event, club chairman Sammy Anim-Addo has asserted that their stadium features the finest pitch in the league.



The Nana Abrefa Nketiah VII Stadium in Wenchi has undergone significant improvements since the team qualified for the league in June.



Sammy Anim-Addo shared images of the vibrant green turf on social media, sparking considerable discussion among fans.