Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles feels that inadequate officiating cost them a significant win against Nations FC during their home debut in the Ghana Premier League in Wenchi.



The newly-promoted team faced their home crowd for the first time and were unfortunate not to secure the points.



Issah Hussein found the net with a header, thanks to an excellent assist from Daniel Lomotey within the penalty area.