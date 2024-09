Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles forward Daniel Lomotey has voiced his contentment with the team's performance after securing a draw against renowned Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko.



The Premier League newcomers managed to hold the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 tie during matchday three at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



The first half concluded without any goals, as both sides battled to break the deadlock in an exciting match.