Young Apostles president Anim Addo promises good game against Asante Kotoko in upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign

Sammy Anim Addo Sammy Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo, the president of Young Apostles, has expressed confidence that his team will deliver an impressive performance against Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

The Wenchi-based club secured their position in Ghana's premier football division following a thrilling victory over Techiman Heroes during the Division One League Zone 1 play-off held at the Accra Sports

