Source: Footballghana

Young Black Stars players must be given time to grow and adapt - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasized the importance of patience and teamwork for the national team.

He urged Ghanaians to be patient as the players need time to harmonize and develop their teamwork.

In the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Central African Republic, Addo led his youthful squad to a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Jordan Ayew stood out with his exceptional performance, scoring three goals, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also found the net.

Although Ayew and Thomas Partey bring experience to the team, Addo highlighted the significance of giving the younger players time to adjust and integrate.

