Source: BBC

Young Premier League players 'suffering more injuries'

Kobbie Mainoo, 19, missed the opening months of last season through injury

Players in the Premier League who are under the age of 21 are experiencing longer periods of absence due to injuries than in previous years, with a notable increase in knee-related issues, according to a recent study.

New findings from Howden's 'Men's European Football Injury Index,' a global insurance organization, indicate that similar patterns are evident across the leading men's leagues in Europe.

These findings emerge amid growing concerns regarding club and international schedules, as numerous players contend that the congested timetables jeopardize their well-being.

