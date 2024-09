Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois, previously seen as a heavyweight champion without a defining victory, solidified his title on Saturday.



The young fighter from Greenwich showcased his youth, courage, and fierce determination by defeating veteran Anthony Joshua in five rounds, with 96,000 spectators witnessing this significant moment in boxing history.



Dubois had claimed the title of "king slayer," but few took him seriously until now.