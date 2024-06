Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Jordan Ayew's outstanding performances in the recent 2026 World Cup qualifying matches have garnered heartfelt congratulations from his family.



After scoring a late winner in Ghana's victory over Mali, Ayew earned a starting spot in the next game against the Central African Republic.



His impressive hat-trick led Ghana to a thrilling win and



further solidified his legacy as a player.



The Ghana Football Association also honoured Jordan Ayew for reaching 100 appearances for the national team, highlighting his consistency and growth.