Youth national team coaches are easily influenced because they are not paid salaries - Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah advocates for the payment of salaries to youth national team coaches to prevent external influences on player selections.



The renowned midfielder points out that the absence of regular wages for these coaches makes them susceptible to the interests of player agents.



He emphasized the seriousness of this issue, noting that some coaches work for months without a salary, relying solely on allowances, while coaches for the senior team receive significantly higher compensation. Appiah shared these insights during a session with the Parliamentary select committee on sports.