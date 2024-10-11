Youth national teams and local league must be revitalised for Black Stars to rise again - Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu, the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup champion, asserts that Ghana's resurgence in both African and global football relies heavily on the advancement of its junior national teams and the Ghana Premier League.



Ghana's prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have become uncertain following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Sudan on October 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite a determined performance, the Black Stars were unable to convert several scoring opportunities, with Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo notably missing key chances.