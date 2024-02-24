Youth urged to leverage platforms to drive Ghana’s agriculture 

Agribusiness of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation, has urged the youth to leverage various platforms to deepen their participation in agriculture to drive Ghana’s agricultural sector.



She said the active participation of the youth in productive agriculture had social and economic benefits for both young people and the economy.



“The youth’s interest in agriculture is rising gradually due to advocacies by Agrihouse Foundation and other relevant agencies…”



“Some of the things you can not learn in the classroom alone, it can be done only by networking because lots of people have established their businessess well through engagements platforms like this,” she said.



The Executive Director said this during the 14th edition of the Agriwoman marketplace organised by Agrihouse Foundation in Accra.



The 14th edition of the Agriwoman marketplace aims at bringing togehther women in farming, particularly adding value to farming through processing and the provision of services to showcase their products, services and ideas towards the expansion of the market locally and internationally.



She said the Agrihouse Foundation started the Agriwoman marketplace during the outbreak of covid-19 as a post response, with the aim of encouraging more women-led agribusinesses as part of their community expansion project both locally and internationally.



“If you are able to form strong partnerships and have strong agreements, we will be on a stage where we will showcase your ‘hot and trendy’ products to the world..,” she stated.



Mr James Amo, Production Manager, Green-Gro Limited, said the Agriwoman marketplace helped various partners in the agribusiness to showcase their products and promote their businesses both locally and internationally.



“When we come here, people take our cards and contact infomation for our products even after the Fair, and even those who never heard of us get to know us, so it has really boosted our businesses,” he said



He applauded the Agrihouse Foundation for the platform and urged it to keep up with the good works.