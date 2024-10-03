You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1989152

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Youthful Spurs win at Ferencvaros in Europa League

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Pape Sarr has scored in both of Tottenham's Europa League games this season Pape Sarr has scored in both of Tottenham's Europa League games this season

Tottenham achieved their second consecutive victory in the Europa League, triumphing over Ferencvaros in Hungary with a youthful squad.

Manager Ange Postecoglou featured four teenagers in the starting eleven: 17-year-old winger Mikey Moore, 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall, 18-year-old defender Archie Gray, and 19-year-old striker Will Lankshear, who was making his debut at the senior level.

Moore played a significant role in the opening goal for Tottenham, making an impressive run along the right flank before the ball was deflected to Pape Sarr, who finished with a low shot.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment