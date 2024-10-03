Youthful Spurs win at Ferencvaros in Europa League

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: BBC

Tottenham achieved their second consecutive victory in the Europa League, triumphing over Ferencvaros in Hungary with a youthful squad.



Manager Ange Postecoglou featured four teenagers in the starting eleven: 17-year-old winger Mikey Moore, 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall, 18-year-old defender Archie Gray, and 19-year-old striker Will Lankshear, who was making his debut at the senior level.



Moore played a significant role in the opening goal for Tottenham, making an impressive run along the right flank before the ball was deflected to Pape Sarr, who finished with a low shot.