'Yussif Basigi is a very collaborative coach' - Black Princesses Management Committee Chairman

Gideon Fosu, the Chairman of the Black Princesses Management Committee, commended head coach Yusif Basigi, referring to him as a “collaborative coach.”



Fosu shared these insights during an interview with Channel One Sports as the Black Princesses geared up for their upcoming trip to the United States for a series of friendly matches.



The Ghanaian team is set



Read full articleto face formidable opponents in the tournament, including Austria, New Zealand, and the former World Champions, Japan, from August 31 to September 22.



Fosu conveyed his respect for Basigi after witnessing the team’s training sessions at Cape Coast Stadium.



“Yusif Basigi is an exceptionally collaborative coach. He is very receptive to advice. I often express my enjoyment in working with him… Our relationship has been very positive, and I believe Basigi is an excellent coach.”



Despite making six consecutive appearances at the Women’s Under-20 World Cup, Ghana has faced challenges in progressing beyond the group stage.



The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in Colombia from Saturday, August 31, to Sunday, September 22, 2024.