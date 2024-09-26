Zakaria Fuseini: Berekum Chelsea captain fire warning shots at Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Bibires captain Zakaria Fuseini urges his teammates to stay composed and concentrated as they strive to improve their position from seventh place while maintaining their winning momentum.



On Sunday, Berekum Chelsea is set to host Asante Kotoko at Nana Agyemang Badu Park, with both teams eager to secure the crucial three points.



Fuseini, who led the defense in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Karela United, emphasizes the importance of sustaining their recent performance.