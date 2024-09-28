You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986800

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Zamalek edge Al Ahly in dramatic shootout to claim 2024 CAF Super Cup

Zamalek secured the 2024 CAF Super Cup in a thrilling penalty shootout victory over rivals Al Ahly

Zamalek clinched the 2024 CAF Super Cup in an exhilarating penalty shootout against their rivals Al Ahly, following a 1-1 draw at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Friday night.

The "White Knights" emerged victorious with a 4-3 score in the shootout, marking their fifth Super Cup title.

Al Ahly began the match with intensity, taking the lead just before halftime when Wessam Abou Ali successfully converted a penalty in the 44th minute, after a VAR review confirmed a foul by Zamalek’s Hamza Mathlouthi on Akram Tawfik.

