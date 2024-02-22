Zambia mourns loss of Norin Betani ahead of Black Queens clash

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Zambia Football Association (FAZ) has announced the untimely passing of Norin Betani, a player in their squad, just before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games women’s football qualifier against Ghana.



Betani, who was expected to participate in the match against the Black Queens, tragically fell ill with suspected malaria before the team's departure for Accra. Despite medical attention at Kanyama Level One Hospital and later at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), she succumbed to her illness on February 21, 2024.



The 24-year-old striker's unexpected demise has deeply saddened her teammates, coaches, and fans, sending shockwaves through the football community.



The FAZ extended its heartfelt condolences to Betani's family, friends, and club, Indeni Roses, recognizing the collaborative efforts of all involved in her care.



Betani's passing is a profound loss for Zambian football, with her last appearance for Indeni Roses in the Zambian Women’s Super League occurring on February 11, 2024.