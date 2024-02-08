Zenith Bank opens new branch in Ashaiman

Finance & Banking of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a strategic move to enhance accessibility and serve local communities, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited inaugurates its 42nd physical branch at the Ashaiman Shell Filling Station on the Ashaiman-Klagon road.



With a presence in 11 out of 16 regions, the new branch underscores Zenith Bank's commitment to extending its services and solidifying its position in Ghana's dynamic financial landscape.



During the ceremony, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, highlighted the bank's philosophy of being present wherever its services are needed.



Despite the impact of digital banking, he emphasized the importance of maintaining physical branches to preserve the benefits of human interaction in the banking industry.



The selection of Ashaiman for the new branch is strategic, considering its dense population, multicultural composition, and thriving micro, small, and medium-sized business ecosystem.



Mr. Onwuzurigbo expressed the bank's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience and assured attendees of the staff's readiness to serve.



The event garnered enthusiasm, especially from Mrs. Getrude Amui, the Market Queen of Ashaiman, who praised Zenith Bank's approach, citing positive interactions with leadership, transparent communication, and visible growth that instills confidence in the formal financial sector.



The ceremony attracted a notable assembly of dignitaries, including Imam Yakubu Abdul-Hamid, Superintendent Osman Alhassan, Rev. Anslem Okafo, and Mr. James Ahiadome, representing various sectors and institutions within the Ashaiman community.



The Managing Director hinted at more branch openings, reaffirming Zenith Bank's dedication to wider accessibility and community engagement.