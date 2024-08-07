Zheng, 11, becomes China's youngest Olympian

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: BBC

Zheng Haohao, an 11-year-old born just before the London 2012 Olympics' end, has become China's youngest Olympian, competing in the women's skateboarding park event in Paris.



Despite her best score of 63.19, she finished 18th, missing the finals.



Having started skateboarding at seven, Zheng now ranks among the youngest Olympians.



She turns 12 on Sunday.



The event highlighted youthful talent, with medalists aged 14 to 16.



Notably, 51-year-old Andy Macdonald competed for Team GB, while the oldest Olympian, 65-year-old Juan Antonio Jimenez, represented Spain in equestrian.



Zheng's future looks promising, possibly eyeing a gold in Los Angeles in 2028.