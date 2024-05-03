Zito gets standing ovation from GFA ExCo for his remarkable achievement

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Abdul Karim Zito was applauded by the Ghana Football Association Executive Council for his outstanding performance as a coach.



This occurred after a delegation from the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup participants paid a visit to the leadership of the Ghana FA to express their gratitude for their unwavering support throughout their journey in Africa.



The Still Believe team surpassed all expectations by reaching the semifinals in their first-ever participation in the Confederation Cup campaign.



Dreams FC came close to making history, but their hopes were shattered after suffering a heavy defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday against Zamalek.



The Ghana FA Cup holders had an advantage going into the second leg after a thrilling goalless draw against the Egyptian powerhouse in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.



However, their dreams of reaching the finals were dashed as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.



During the meeting with Dreams FC's delegation, the Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku, specifically praised Coach Zito, highlighting some of his achievements as a coach.



These accomplishments include leading the Black Satellites to victory in the WAFU ZONE B U20 Championship and the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, securing qualification for the U20 World Cup in 2021.



Special recognition was also given to Coach Karim Zito for guiding Dreams FC to the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup in their inaugural participation in the African inter-club football competition.



Okraku also commended Zito for his remarkable achievements, acknowledging his dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence.



"Sometimes when I see him (Zico) work and I hear him speak, I feel a bit emotional because he's somebody I have known for long. I think he's earned his respect among our coaches, and it's important we accord him the respect that he deserves."