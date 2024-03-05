Zito sights CAF Confederations cup title as Dreams FC advances to semifinals

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC, led by head coach Karim Zito, made their debut appearance in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup and created history by topping their group with 12 points in Group C.



This feat makes them the first club to reach the last 16 of the tournament since 2004, joining the ranks of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Zito has set his sights on winning the title, should the team progress to the semifinals. He has commended his team's performance and expressed gratitude to the club's management.



"With our place in the last 16, we will aim to win the trophy if we play in the semifinals because we are a strong side with good players. The group games have given us the experience to compete well," he stated on Asempa FM.



The coach believes that securing a spot in the last 16 serves as a motivation for the team to strive for the trophy, given their strong team and talented players.



The group stage matches have provided valuable experience to compete effectively, and the team is diligently working towards achieving success.



Dreams FC will soon learn the identity of their next opponent, and their performance in the tournament so far has showcased their potential to compete at a high level.