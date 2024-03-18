eTranzact wins ‘Payments Technologies Service Provider of the Year’

Finance & Banking of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

eTranzact Ghana Limited, a leading provider of innovative payment technology solutions, has been awarded the prestigious honour of “Leading Payments Technologies Service Provider of the Year,” at the Ghana Fintech Awards (GFA 2023).



The laurels recognized the company’s excellence in innovation, its commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions and dedication to customer satisfaction.



According to the category description communique by the organisers, the award: “recognizes an international Fintech company working within the local Ghanaian ecosystem to provide technological advancement thereby enhancing cross-border service delivery in the financial sector.”



This recognition further highlights eTranzact’s continuous efforts in revolutionizing the payments industry through its state-of-the-art technology and commitment to innovation. eTranzact’s comprehensive suite of payment services includes the provision of mobile payment infrastructure, electronic fund transfer mediums, and digital commerce solutions for both banking and non-banking institutions.



The third Ghana Fintech Awards, organized by Arkel Limited, under the theme: “Balancing innovation and compliance in creating a digital economy,” highlights the integral role of Fintechs as a catalyst for inspiration, innovation and fostering creativity not just in the Fintech industry but the entire financial sector.



Communications, CSR and Marketing Manager, eTranszact Ghana, Yvonne Effe Faska, touching on the prestigious award underscored the relevance of the honour as a testament to eTranzact’s unwavering commitment to developing secure, reliable, and innovative payment technologies. Adding that with eTranzact’s solutions, clients and businesses are empowered to seamlessly accept and process payments from various channels, including mobile, online, and in-store.



“We are thrilled to receive this distinguished award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of the Fintech industry, designing innovative solutions that simplify financial transactions for businesses and consumers alike.



“We at eTranzact believe in a customer-centric approach to business and always ensure value for money. We place a strong emphasis on understanding the unique needs of our clients and continually improving upon our services to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction. By focusing on the customer experience, eTranzact aims to simplify the payment process and drive financial inclusion across various sectors,” the CEO said.



He concluded that eTranzact’s success in receiving the Leading Payments Technologies Service Provider of the Year award further solidifies its position as a leader in the payments industry. “The company will continue to pursue excellence in delivering cutting-edge, secure, and reliable payment technology solutions to businesses.”