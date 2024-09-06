Álvarez nets stunner as Argentina blow by Chile

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Argentina secured a 3-0 victory against Chile at home on Thursday, with second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez, and Paulo Dybala, reinforcing their lead in the South American World Cup qualifying standings.



The Copa América champions displayed a commanding performance, unaffected by the absence of key players Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María, who was honored at the Monumental stadium following his retirement from international play.



The scoring began just three minutes into the second half when Mac Allister netted a goal from a cross by Álvarez, who later added a long-range strike in the 84th minute.