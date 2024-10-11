10 African countries where youth feel the economy is heading in the wrong direction

Business News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: businessinsiderafrica

According to the 2024 African Youth Survey, 37% of African youth feel optimistic or excited about their countries' futures, a 5% increase from 2022.



However, 43% remain less positive, a figure unchanged since 2022. Key African economies, such as Nigeria (92%), Ghana (84%), and Kenya (81%), are among the most pessimistic about their economic direction.



High levels of concern, driven by inflation, rising commodity prices, and geopolitical challenges, persist.



Nevertheless, while concern remains high, most youth remain hopeful for a potential turnaround, rather than being outright pessimistic. Youth in Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire express the highest levels of optimism.