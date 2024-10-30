You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 30Article 2000270

10 most valuable African startups

Despite challenges like funding downturns, the African tech ecosystem continues to grow, producing several unicorns—startups valued at over $1 billion.

In 2024, Moniepoint joined the ranks of Africa's top startups with $1 billion in valuation after raising $110 million.

Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt lead the tech space, focusing on sectors like fintech, health tech, and agritech.

The top-valued African startups include Flutterwave ($3 billion), Opay ($2.7 billion), Chipper Cash ($2.2 billion), and Wave ($1.7 billion), showcasing the region’s resilience and appeal to global investors.

