You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 16Article 1960442

Business News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

15 Financial Service Providers Partner with GIZ to develop Innovative Financial Products 

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Participants and stakeholders of the program Participants and stakeholders of the program

Fifteen Ghanaian financial service providers have partnered with the Support to Private and Financial Sector (PFS) Programme, funded by German Cooperation through GIZ, to develop innovative financial products for MSMEs.

The initiative aims to address the financing gap faced by MSMEs, particularly those owned by women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

At a kick-off meeting in Accra, stakeholders discussed improving MSMEs' access to financial services through tailored loans, savings, investment, and bundled products. Angela Armah from GIZ highlighted MSMEs' crucial role in job creation and economic growth.

Despite employing 85% of Ghana's workforce, MSMEs struggle with accessing finance and understanding financial products.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment