15 Financial Service Providers Partner with GIZ to develop Innovative Financial Products 

Business News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: GNA

Fifteen Ghanaian financial service providers have partnered with the Support to Private and Financial Sector (PFS) Programme, funded by German Cooperation through GIZ, to develop innovative financial products for MSMEs.



The initiative aims to address the financing gap faced by MSMEs, particularly those owned by women, youth, and persons with disabilities.



At a kick-off meeting in Accra, stakeholders discussed improving MSMEs' access to financial services through tailored loans, savings, investment, and bundled products. Angela Armah from GIZ highlighted MSMEs' crucial role in job creation and economic growth.



Despite employing 85% of Ghana's workforce, MSMEs struggle with accessing finance and understanding financial products.