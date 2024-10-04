1st Dep. Governor lauds mobile money growth and financial inclusion at the electronic money issuers chamber launch

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, highlighted the critical role of mobile money in financial inclusion at the launch of the Electronic Money Issuers (EMI) Chamber of Ghana.



He praised mobile money for transforming Ghana’s financial landscape, driving financial inclusion above 90%, and facilitating access to services like insurance and pensions.



The EMI Chamber will advocate for mobile money operators, addressing regulatory challenges and promoting innovation.



Dr. Opoku-Afari reaffirmed the Bank of Ghana's commitment to collaboration, ensuring digital financial services remain accessible and affordable for all Ghanaians.