2023 National Best Farmer receives GH¢1million prize

Business News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture (MOFA). has presented a cheque for GH¢1million to Madam Charity Akortia, the 2023 National Best Farmer.



The prize money, sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), is a reward for emerging as the overall winner at the 39th National Farmers Day Awards Celebration.



Dr. Acheampong speaking at a handing over ceremony in Accra thanked the ADB for its continuous support to farmers especially National Best Farmers in the country.



He commended Madam Akortia’s for her “huge” contribution towards the agriculture sector especially, producing not only what benefited her community but the whole

country.



“Madam Charity is involved in a lot of things. For a woman feeding and employing a lot of people in her agribusiness, she deserves a lot of commendation,” he added.



The Member of Parliament of the Abetifi Constituency assured that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture would continue to work closely with farmers to improve the sector.



He sent heartfelt congratulations to Madam Charity Akortia for winning the 2023 National Best Farmer award.



Mr. Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank, said it was exciting to honour the 57-year-old for her role in the development of agriculture.



“Madam Akortia’s proposal to invest the prize money in expanding farms reflects her dedication to sustainable agriculture and community development,” he said.



Mr. Yakubu-Tali said ADB remained committed to collaborating with government and the private sector for the implementation of farming projects and programmes in the sectors.



Madam Akortia, receiving the cheque, expressed gratitude for the honour, saying that it was a significant motivation to contribute more to boost the sector.



“I will want to promise for the judicious use of the award to the extent that it will entice more women and youth into agriculture.” Madam Akotia, who is the second female to win the coveted prize, said.



Profile:



She is a professional teacher, and her farming enterprise – Greenworth Farms – employs 277 workers, including 64 full-time employees. The resilient farmer is assisted by four family members.



The farms are located in the Agona East, Agona West, Ekumfi and Ketu-North Districts.



Greenworth Farm is highly diversified – with crop enterprises covering the broad areas of roots and tubers, cereals, vegetables, plantation crops, legumes and timber species.



Her livestock enterprises consist of large ruminants, small ruminants, pigs, rabbits, grasscutters, local and exotic poultry.