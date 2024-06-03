2023 Trade report: Ghana imported over GHc2b worth of shea-nuts, cocoa beans, and mangoes

Business News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

During the 2023 trading season, Ghana is said to have imported GHC2,245,310,694 worth of Shea nuts, Cocoa beans, and mangoes, with GHC1,893,864,945 spent on shea nuts from Burkina Faso, GHC185,205,246 from Cote D’Ivoire, and GHC166,240,503 on mangoes from Burkina Faso, as per the Ghana Statistical Service report.



This sparked concern as Ghana exports items like iron and flags to these countries.



Critics have questioned why Ghana, with vast arable land, imports such commodities. Despite initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), which the minority criticizes for financial waste, Ghana's agricultural growth rate remains low at 0.7 percent, amid rising food inflation.