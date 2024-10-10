2024 Elections: Government is fully committed to financial discipline – Finance Minister

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: 3news

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has reassured Ghanaians and the IMF of the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and economic stability, regardless of the upcoming elections.



Ghana has reached a Staff Level Agreement with the IMF, potentially securing US$360 million in December.



Dr. Amin reported a 5.8% real GDP growth in the first half of 2024, surpassing last year’s figures.



The IMF emphasized the need for continued reforms to maintain macroeconomic stability and protect vulnerable populations amid economic challenges.