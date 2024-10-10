You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 10Article 1991822

2024 Elections: Government is fully committed to financial discipline – Finance Minister

Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has reassured Ghanaians and the IMF of the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and economic stability, regardless of the upcoming elections.

Ghana has reached a Staff Level Agreement with the IMF, potentially securing US$360 million in December.

Dr. Amin reported a 5.8% real GDP growth in the first half of 2024, surpassing last year’s figures.

The IMF emphasized the need for continued reforms to maintain macroeconomic stability and protect vulnerable populations amid economic challenges.

