24YM HONDA NX500

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The 2024 Honda NX500, a rugged mini-adventure bike, gets updated with a new name, aggressive styling, and advanced features. Its 471cc twin-cylinder engine retains 35kW power and 43Nm torque, now with improved acceleration via ECU updates and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).



Weighing 3kg less, it features lighter wheels, revised Showa suspension, dual front discs, and a new 5-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync for smartphone connectivity.



The LED lighting enhances visibility, while its fuel-efficient design offers over 480km range. The NX500 blends adventure style, comfort, and technology for versatile road and off-road performance.