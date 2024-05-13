3i Africa Summit gathers momentum for Africa’s digital finance future

Business News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 3i Africa Summit kicks off today at the Accra International Conference Centre, aiming to boost Africa's digital finance agenda.



Organized by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Development Bank Ghana (DBG), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) through its subsidiary, Elevandi, the summit is set to run for three days.



With a turnout exceeding expectations, attracting over 4,000 participants against an initial target of 2,500, the summit aims to facilitate discussions among finance, policy, and technology experts.



It seeks to create a platform for policy dialogues, international resource alignment, entrepreneurial pursuits, and investment networking.



The summit is expected to facilitate critical conversations and strategic partnerships to nurture Africa's digital economy and fintech sector. It aims to develop innovative solutions tailored to address Africa's unique challenges, enabling the continent to leverage its vast opportunities.



Key stakeholders attending include three Heads of State, 10 Governors of central banks, and over 150 Chief Executives and Senior Executives from fintechs and financial institutions globally. Sessions over the three days will cover a wide range of topics aimed at unleashing Africa's fintech and digital economic potential.



The summit will provide insights, ideas, and strategies to drive progress in the fintech sector. It will culminate in recommendations, collaborative agreements, and policies to unlock Africa's fintech and economic potential, which will be shared with leaders in the finance, policy, and digital technology sectors for implementation.