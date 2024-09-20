4% reduction in fuel prices will not affect transport fares – GPRTU

Business News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that the recent 4% fuel price reduction will not immediately lead to lower transportation fares.



The Union considers other factors, such as lubricant costs, when setting fares.



Despite passenger expectations, GPRTU Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Abass Morro, explained that the fuel price drop will primarily benefit drivers, who may see an increase in daily earnings, with some drivers potentially earning an extra GH¢5 per day. However, no immediate fare reductions are planned.



