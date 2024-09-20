You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 20Article 1983746

Source: 3news

4% reduction in fuel prices will not affect transport fares – GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that the recent 4% fuel price reduction will not immediately lead to lower transportation fares.

The Union considers other factors, such as lubricant costs, when setting fares.

Despite passenger expectations, GPRTU Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Abass Morro, explained that the fuel price drop will primarily benefit drivers, who may see an increase in daily earnings, with some drivers potentially earning an extra GH¢5 per day. However, no immediate fare reductions are planned.

