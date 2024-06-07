You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 07Article 1947794

Source: Digitaltrends

5 tablets you should buy instead of the iPad Pro (2024)

The iPad Pro (2024) comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models with the powerful M4 chip, but it’s pricey. Alternatives include the iPad Air (2024), available in the same sizes with the M2 chip, a 60Hz LED display, and a lower price.

The iPad Pro (2022) offers strong performance with the M2 chip and 120Hz display, now at discounted prices.

The iPad (2022) is a budget-friendly option with a 10.9-inch display and A14 Bionic chip.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a 14.6-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and impressive battery life.

