8 fuel-efficient cars you should consider for a first car

In an economy like Ghana’s, owning a car has moved from being a luxury to a necessity.



This is because transport fares have more than tripled in the shortest possible time.



The traffic situation, especially in the capital has made public transport almost unattractive to most people as well.



Also, for convenience, comfort, and luxury, it is advisable to own a car.



Despite the constant increase in fuel prices, it is almost at par with the cost of public transport.



It is, therefore, important to consider buying a fuel-efficient car that will cost you less fuel.



To identify a fuel-efficient car, it is important to check the engine capacity of the car. Cars with engine capacities of less than 2.5 litres are considered as fuel-efficient.



Here are 8 fuel-efficient cars to consider when deciding to buy your first car. The following have been researched by GhanaWeb:



Car types and their engine capacities



1. Honda Civic – 1.5



2. Honda Accord – 1.5



3. Honda CRV – 1.5



4. Kia Morning – 1.25



5. Toyota Vitz – 1.5



6. Toyota Yaris – 1.2



7. Corolla – 1.8



8. Toyota Camry – 2.5



