9TH Ghana Women of excellence awards ceremony to be held on March 8

This year’s Ghana Women of Excellence Awards Dinner will be held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, North Ridge, Accra on Friday, 8th March, 2024 to commemorate International Women’s Day.



All concerned are privileged to have the awards ceremony presided over by Patricia Appiagyei, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Gender, with Nana Dr. Baa Wiredu, former United Nations World Tourism Organisation Consultant as the Guest of Honour.



International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide on 8th March. In Ghana, the erstwhile Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs mandated in 2010 that the occasion should be commemorated with the Ghana Women of Excellence Awards Scheme.



Accordingly, the 1st Ghana Women of Excellence Awards Ceremony was organised on 9th March, 2011. Subsequent editions of the awards were staged in 2012, 2015 and annually since 2019.



Organised by Top Brass Ghana under the theme ‘Empowering the Ghanaian Woman for National Development’, the Ghana Women of Excellence Awards Scheme forms part of the celebration in Ghana of International Women’s Day.



According to Mr. Isaac Dakwa, Director of Top Brass Ghana, the primary objective of the scheme is to motivate Ghanaian women to strive for excellence in their various walks of life and to take their rightful places in the national development process.



Previous award-winners have included Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai (world renowned breast cancer surgeon); Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo (Literary luminary. Winner of Commonwealth Writers Book Prize); Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee (Stateswoman); Dr. Joyce Asibey (revered educationist.



First African and long serving Headmistress of Aburi Girls’ Secondary School); Ms. Anna Bossman (accomplished lawyer and first female Chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)); Ing. Carlien Bou-Chedid (top-class Structural Engineer. First female President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers). Dr. Mary Chinery-Hesse (first ever woman Deputy Director-General of the United Nations International Labour Organisation (ILO) with the rank of UN Under Secretary-General) and Prof. Florence Abena Dolphyne (brilliant academic. First female Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana).



Also honoured in the past have been Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo (current Chief Justice of the Republic); Brig-Gen. Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu (distinguished career in the Ghana Armed Forces.



First female to reach rank of Brigadier-General); H.E. Judge Akua Kuenyehia (renowned Law Professor. First female Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana. Long-serving Judge and retired President of the Appeals Division of the International Criminal Court (ICC)); Mad. Aurore Lokko (Ghana’s first female qualified Accountant); Mrs. Helen Koshie Lokko (astute banker. First female Managing Director of Ghana Commercial Bank, now GCB Bank).



Some other honourees were Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu (outstanding academician and legal luminary. Now exalted Justice of Ghana’s Supreme Court); H. E. Elizabeth Mills-Robertson (distinguished career in Law Enforcement. First female and only Deputy Inspector-General of Police); Dr. Letitia Eva Takyibea Obeng (excellent Environmental Scientist.



First Ghanaian female Botany/Zoology graduate. Former Regional Director for Africa of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP)); Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (renowned academician. First female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian University, University of Cape Coast); Dr. Theresa Oppong-Beeko (pre-eminent female in Ghana’s real estate sector. Founder of Manet Housing Limited) and Capt. Beatrice Dzifa Vormawah (first Ghanaian female to obtain Master Mariner Certificate. First Ghanaian female Captain of a Merchant Navy Ship).