A/R: MTN reports 471 fibre optic cable cuts due to road construction

Business News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

MTN has reported 471 fibre optic cable cuts in the Ashanti region from January to July 2024, mainly due to road construction.



At the 2024 Editors Forum, Regional Technical Head Mr. Charles Osei Akoto revealed these incidents caused some network disruptions.



Although only 38 cuts affected services, thanks to robust measures, nine pole sites were locked, hindering issue resolution.



Mr. Akoto urged the public to report any fibre cables they encounter and avoid cutting them, and to resolve disputes without locking pole sites to maintain network services.