ACEP Demands ECG Management's Dismissal Amid Rising Debt and Financial Mismanagement

Samuel Dubik Mahama Samuel Dubik Mahama

he Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has called for the immediate dismissal of the management team of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to alleged financial mismanagement. The policy think tank highlighted that ECG's revenue losses have ballooned from GH¢295 million in 2017 to a staggering GH¢9.7 billion by 2022, creating a significant financial burden on the economy.



