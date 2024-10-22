ACEP boss warns of persistent “dumsor” due to mismanagement of ECG, power sector

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), warns of recurring power outages in Ghana unless urgent energy sector reforms are implemented.



He criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its inefficiencies, particularly its failure to meet revenue targets, collecting only GHS 800 million of the required GHS 2 billion monthly.



This shortfall strains government finances, forcing unsustainable financial interventions like a recent $30 million emergency payment to Asogli Power.



Boakye emphasized the need for reform to address corruption and inefficiencies, cautioning that without change, Ghana’s development will suffer.