ACEP demands probe into ECG’s 'shady' GH¢171.8 million deal with Hubtel

Business News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has urged the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to audit the contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Hubtel.



The audit aims to verify potential discrepancies in bill collections and ensure transparency in payments.



ACEP criticized ECG for outsourcing its payment system to Hubtel, costing GHS171.8 million, while Hubtel earns a 0.95% service charge on revenues.



ACEP also called for the dismissal of ECG management, citing revenue losses and inefficiencies that threaten Ghana’s economic stability and could lead to another debt crisis if not addressed.