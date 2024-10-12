ADB chairman resigns after emergency meeting over extortion allegations

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Board Chairman of ADB Bank, resigned following allegations of extortion by businessman Collins Darkwa.



Darkwa accused the Chairman of demanding GH₵2,408,000, starting with GH₵50,000, to approve a GH₵12 million loan.



Despite complying, Darkwa claims additional monetary demands continued, with threats to obstruct his business.



Agyapong’s resignation, after an emergency board meeting, is seen as a positive step to restore public confidence in ADB Bank and uphold its corporate governance standards.



ADB Bank is known for its social responsibility accolades in the Ghana Banking Awards and Ghana Business Awards.