You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 12Article 1992632

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

    

Source: norvanreports.com

ADB chairman resigns after emergency meeting over extortion allegations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Board Chairman of ADB Bank Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Board Chairman of ADB Bank

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Board Chairman of ADB Bank, resigned following allegations of extortion by businessman Collins Darkwa.

Darkwa accused the Chairman of demanding GH₵2,408,000, starting with GH₵50,000, to approve a GH₵12 million loan.

Despite complying, Darkwa claims additional monetary demands continued, with threats to obstruct his business.

Agyapong’s resignation, after an emergency board meeting, is seen as a positive step to restore public confidence in ADB Bank and uphold its corporate governance standards.

ADB Bank is known for its social responsibility accolades in the Ghana Banking Awards and Ghana Business Awards.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment